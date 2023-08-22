The Fallbrook Union High School District official ballot packet. Photo credit: County News Center

The San Diego County Office of the Registrar sent out more than 4,000 ballots Tuesday to registered voters in Trustee Area One for the Sept. 19 Fallbrook Union High School District special election.

Voters should receive the ballots this week with an “I Voted” sticker inside their packet.

The person elected will fill Trustee Area One’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term, which ends in December 2026. Only those who live in the district can vote in the election.

Residents can vote by mail, or in-person at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, 5600 Overland Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The registrar’s office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day.

Voters must register by Tuesday, Sept. 5 to receive a ballot in the mail. Otherwise, a voter will need to make a trip in-person to the registrar’s office.

Residents can find drop-box locations inside their voter information pamphlets, or at sdvote.com.

