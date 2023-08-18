San Diego legislators gathered in Balboa Park to celebrate state funding for San Diego. Photo via @SenToniAtkins Twitter

Mayor Todd Gloria and members of San Diego’s state legislative delegation Friday gathered at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park to highlight their work to secure nearly $25 million in state budget funding for projects in San Diego communities.

“Even in a tight budget year for the state of California, our legislative delegation in Sacramento — led by Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins — came through with significant funding for projects and programs that will enable the city to improve the quality of life in a number of our communities,” Gloria said. “Taken together, these projects will help us make neighborhoods safer, address homelessness, improve our parks, libraries and streets, and expand housing opportunities.”

The Spreckels Organ Pavilion is one of the local projects to be funded with state dollars — $500,000 in funding to re-leather the organ. Other funded projects in Balboa Park include $5.6 million to expand exhibit space at the Fleet Science Center and $1.28 million to upgrade core internal systems at the Natural History Museum, a city statement read.

“Despite the budget challenges the state encountered this year, I am pleased that we were able to secure significant funding for projects and programs in the San Diego region — these are investments that will enhance our communities now and for years to come,” Atkins said.

This morning, @MayorToddGloria hosted a press conference to announce state funding allocated to the city this fiscal year. I was my pleasure to join @SenToniAtkins, my esteemed colleagues in the State Assembly, and members of the SD City Council at the beautiful Balboa Park. pic.twitter.com/n6y3TrEpy0 — Assemblymember Akilah Weber, MD (@asmakilahweber) August 18, 2023

Other projects to be funded include $3.5 million for improved lighting for sports fields at Memorial Community Park in Logan Heights, $2.5 million for Phase 2 construction of the San Diego River Park Foundation’s Grant Park River Center in Mission Valley, $2.2 million for the creation of a new San Diego Regional Gun Violence Response Task Force and $2 million for expanded housing capacity at the city-owned Casa Colina property in City Heights, in partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission.

“I am proud to have secured $5 million this year for various projects and programs throughout San Diego County,” said Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego. “These funds will be used by local agencies and programs working to improve our region’s public safety, as well as the expansion of homelessness outreach efforts in San Diego.”

Other goals with the funding include a new fire boat for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, streetscape improvements in La Jolla Village, a homelessness outreach task force, human trafficking task force enforcement and restoration of “The Black Family” statue at Mountain View Park.

“With more than $3.5 million in budget funding, we will be able to get several projects over the finish line to being completely funded, and other longer-term projects are one step closer,” said Assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber, D-San Diego. “The projects I was able to get funded in the city of San Diego, such as “The Black Family” statue, will have positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities and constituents of the 79th Assembly District.”

City News Service contributed to this article.