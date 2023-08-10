Ed Walker of Hillcrest wears MAGA colors proudly. Like the late Sean Colgan, he’s willing to respond to tough questions. Photo via Walker

Between May 2016 and November 2020, “Trump Superfan” Sean Colgan gave Times of San Diego readers a window into the MAGA mind-set.

The Oceanside Republican, featured in a dozen Q&A interviews, attended street-corner rallies and flew a Trump flag from his motorcycle.

In perhaps his last Facebook post — 840 words on Sept. 11, 2022 — Colgan wrote ahead of the primary election:

“Even if the guy running for dogcatcher is the living embodiment of Dr. Doolittle mixed with Dr. Schweitzer, has little forest animals frolicking around him wherever he goes, and is the kindest and most gentle man you have ever met, if he has a (D) after his name, then he supports all of the crap and nonsense I’ve listed above, and you should vote for someone, ANYONE, else.”

His final words: “If you love America AS America, do not vote for a Democrat. Not even for dogcatcher.”

Six weeks later — on Oct. 20, 2022 — Colgan was dead. He was 66.

His sister didn’t respond to questions, but Facebook postings show his cremains being put into sea from a pleasure boat in November 2022 — with taps playing from an iPhone. Colgan was a former nurse educated at Ramona High School and MiraCosta College.

Today we introduce the first Q&A with another big supporter of Donald Trump.

Ed Walker, who briefly considered a run for the vacant Nathan Fletcher seat on the county Board of Supervisors, accepted our request for an interview — a successor to Colgan as a “Trump Superfan.”

A 58-year-old former truck driver, Walker once was homeless. The Phoenix-born man moved to San Diego in middle school, grew up in Escondido and attended Grossmont College “later in life to learn computers.” He now lives in Hillcrest, working six days a week as a security guard.

“Getting the extra work isn’t difficult,” Walker wrote this week. “Ever since the lockdown, doesn’t seem many people are all that eager to get back to work. Health wise — still kind of recuperating from trucking, both physically and mentally.”

He’s working on a memoir and a website with a blog.

“The blog was going to be a section of the website I was building to hawk my book, which is what’s really on hold,” he said via email. “The whole thing kind of morphed into politics and got sidetracked researching the candidates for District 4 supervisor and the opinions would have been from a MAGA point of view.”

Building the site and creating content is taking more time and energy than he now has, he said.

“But the blog itself can be published with not too much effort,” Walker said. “It’ll be published under hammerlanepublishing.com with the blog being called something to the effect of ‘We’re Screwed’ because it’ll be focused on any and all woke policies that are tearing our society apart. I’ll have a guest column for those that feel the need to rant.”

Bookmark honors Sean Colgan after his October 2022 death. Image via Facebook

We’re tapping Walker for the sake of insights into a local MAGA fan’s worldview — no matter how many of his beliefs have been debunked. [He claims one GOP presidential candidate is a CIA plant.] With conservative Rep. Darrell Issa’s 48th Congressional District firmly in GOP hands and 27% of voters in San Diego County registered as Republican, Walker’s views are likely widespread.

Like Colgan, he’s also notable for being willing to engage — and respond to tough questions.

Leading San Diego GOP party officials and office-holders rarely respond to mainstream media inquiries.

This interview was conducted via email in early August.

Times of San Diego: What was your reaction to Donald Trump’s D.C. indictment? Does it shake your confidence in Trump or his ability to win back the White House?

Ed Walker: Disgusted. It’s an obvious attempt to get Trump to drop out of the race. Knowledgable law experts know it’s a BS indictment. [Special Counsel Jack] Smith is a Biden donor. One of his DAs working the case is a Biden donor and Smith’s wife did a documentary about Michelle Obama. The judge [Tanya Chutkan] turns out to be the wokest in D.C.

Trump will never get a fair trial out of the swamp. In fact, there shouldn’t even BE a trial. As far as shaking my confidence in Trump, not at all. Every time Trump gets indicted, his poll numbers go up. Everyone sees that. It can only be explained by the deep mistrust people have now for the federal government.

Trump came in and stirred the swamp up and everyone got a good whiff of what the D.C. Swamp really smells like. And now the slithering creatures within it don’t even pretend to cover up the smell. These are people that don’t understand the American mind-set.

Or maybe they do and just hate it and that’s why they’ve brainwashed an entire generation through public education. The upcoming leaders of the country. Because that’s the only way the swamp creatures can destroy America. That’s their secondary goal. Their first is to ransack and steal as much as they can before they do destroy America.

If you still have full confidence in Trump, what accounts for many of his former aides and lawyers, including Attorney General Bill Barr, thinking the obstruction and other charges are legit and Trump should never serve in office again?

I do still have full confidence in Trump. More than ever, now. When Trump first won and took office in 2017, he had no idea how deep and vast the swamp really is. None of us did. He exposed the corruption that apparently now goes as deep as the Secret Service. Which makes me concerned for the first time for his safety.

Party registration for San Diego County as of July 31, 2023. (PDF)

Trump didn’t tell people to march down to the Capitol and riot. He called for a peaceful protest and apply pressure. He knew he was cheated and felt Pence had the ability as VP to send the electoral counts back to the states. If he did not, then why are they, the Congress, trying to pass legislation with language that is clear and the role of VP is clear? If Trump is guilty of anything, it’s siding with his lawyers.

Trump had every right to challenge those election results and that just pisses the swamp off something fierce. So it’s just like them to change the rules of the game when they begin to lose.

Trump also faces serious charges in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Do you think Trump should have kept highly classified U.S. government records and other presidential papers that federal law said he couldn’t?

My understanding is the president has the only authority to declassify documents. He apparently had a lot of personal stuff mixed in with some of the documents. OK, so it was a sloppy move out of the WH. He was going through those boxes; his lawyers were in talks with that dumbass librarian.

Trump, of course, isn’t the only one who has boxes of classified material, but at least his was behind a locked door with a Secret Service sentry posted and not in his garage stashed behind a Corvette. The indictment is laughable, but unfortunately corrupt judges and prosecutors are following the swamp’s marching orders. When judges and prosecutors become outwardly corrupt like this, societies begin to fall. That’s what worries me — having to live my retirement years in a corrupt woke society.

What gave him the right to defy the Presidential Records Act?

He didn’t defy the Presidential Records Act. He had every right to go through the boxes of documents just like any other president has before him. Curious though — does the VP have that right? No, they don’t, but never mind the stacks of boxes Joe Biden took when he was VP.

The indictment alleges Trump endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents. That’s not “defying” the Presidential Records Act. That’s making sure his personal stuff stays personal.

If elected, Trump says he might pardon a large portion of J6 rioters. Some of his GOP rivals say they’d consider pardons. Do you think pardons are merited for any J6 felons?

Absolutely. Every last one should get a pardon. None were given due process like the Constitution demands — nope, not for Trump supporters. They are being tortured and abused in prison and you damn right they [should] get a pardon. And a lawyer to sue when they get out.

How do you get your information on current events, and what opinion leaders do you follow, most value?

I have a variety of media that I watch and read. Used to watch Tucker Carlson the most, but since Fox has gone full swamp I rarely watch Fox anymore. I get home in the early hours and catch some of the morning stuff, generally it’s actual news. I can only handle maybe 20 minutes of Mark Levin, Matt Gaetz and Carl DeMaio. As soon as Tucker gets his investors in place and starts his own, then it’s pretty much catching a little here and there of NBC or ABC in hopes of getting just some news.

Many Democrats and Trump critics accuse MAGA Republicans of being brainwashed by conservative media, including San Diego’s own One America News. Do you think Fox News, Newsmax and similar outlets are sharing complete and accurate information on political events?

Well as I explained, I don’t catch a lot of those. I am pleasantly surprised to hear One America News Network is right here in San Diego. I was not aware of that. Wow! There still may be some hope for actual news for this town after all.

President Biden and some Cabinet members are being targeted for impeachment investigations. Do you think Joe Biden is guilty of any high crimes or misdemeanors? If so, what are his offenses?

Joe Biden is severely compromised by foreign money. Money is his God and that is all he worships. In my opinion, he has committed treason and should be impeached. They have already connected him to a lot of foreign money tied to policy making.

Mitch McConnell is his buddy, so impeachment will never get past the Senate. [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas isn’t fit to tie my shoes. I don’t even think he’s capable of it. [FBI Director Christopher] Wray is as much a diseased swamp rat as [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and both deserve whatever Hell society can heap upon them. [Treasury Secretary Janet] Yellen and [Transportation Secretary Pete] Buttigieg are both incompetent.

The whole administration is packed full of incompetent clowns. I don’t have anything nice to say about mangy, flea-bitten swamp rats that put on a suit and tie every day and expect people to trust them.

GOP stalwarts like Carl DeMaio accuse Gov. Gavin Newsom and Statehouse Democrats of ruining California and causing many residents to flee the state. Do you agree?

Yeah, I do agree with that. Newsom will virtue-signal just about anything and the state Dems will jump at the chance to show the rest of the country how progressive California is. Now it’s like a game as to what state can outdo the others in passing sociopathic regulations.

Take the reparations panel they set up. Look what happened there. The Blacks went berserk in demanding cash — it was like $200K, then $250K or $280K. Then it was in the millions and I heard some crackhead guy say they want several million and everything free for life. Then Newsom finally tells them all the truth and says: “Well, maybe we can’t do this just yet.” LMAO! They really thought they were going to score big. From Newsom.

Trump holds a commanding lead in the GOP White House race. But if events cause him to falter, who would you support for president?

Vivek Ramaswamy. Hands down. He’s MAGA material all the way. He’s smart, wealthy already like Trump, so he won’t be enticed to commit treason like Joe Biden and not a swamp rat like Pence, [Chris] Christie and Will Hurd, who happens to be a CIA plant in this year’s presidential race.

That should concern all of America — when the swamp installs a CIA plant in an election that’s going to be watched very closely. They’re not supposed to be operating domestically. Sabotaging elections in foreign countries is what they are supposed to do, not here. And frankly, an investigation needs to happen to find out just what the CIA is up to here on our shores.

Pence is laughable. Challenging Trump to be “courageous” and show up at the first debate. Why? So everyone, particularly Pence, can stand there and take shots at Trump all night? If Trump goes to the first debate with anti-Trump moderators like Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum with a stage full of government instigators, we will never hear what the other candidates have to say about policy.

Some political experts fear violence if Trump were to be convicted and sent to prison (after years of appeals). Do you think Trump supporters should or would take up arms to fight this outcome?

You mean like BLM and ANTIFA? The militant arm of the Democratic Party? To be clear, MAGA did not start the violence.

Our Founders gave us a way to do these things without violence. Elections. Unfortunately, the elections have become corrupted and ANTIFA doesn’t believe in an orderly society.

If you are imagining some sort of organized effort to fight back, that’s not going to happen. The FBI already has all those militia-type guys locked up for various other crimes. That is why these corrupt prosecutors and judges have no fear. The Lone Wolf factor is what they need to concern themselves with.

How do you regard your liberal friends and neighbors? Misguided? Evil? Reformable?

I don’t talk to my neighbors a whole lot. I work graveyard, so timing isn’t right to be neighborly. Everyone pretty much keeps to themselves and politics doesn’t come up when I do get a chance to talk with someone.

Trump supporter Sean Colgan of Oceanside was a nonvoting guest at the state GOP convention here in 2018. Photo by Chris Stone

With heat domes and extreme weather bringing attention to the climate crisis, what should local, state and national leaders do to combat greenhouse gas emissions that fuel these and other catastrophes?

That’s kind of a loaded question. Because I don’t believe greenhouse gas emissions are fueling such catastrophes. For one, a heat dome is when hot ocean air gets trapped under a high pressure “dome.” That has nothing to do with greenhouse emissions. That’s called NATURE!

Newsom has called for a constitutional amendment to ban public access to AR-15 assault weapons, impose universal background checks and raise the firearm-buying age from 18 to 21. Do you support this?

Ban public access? Outright ban the public from “accessing” an AR15. I’m going to have to say NO, I do not support that. I like the wording there. It’s as if someone said: Well, we can’t ban people from buying them so how about banning them from accessing them? Complete subterfuge.

Nothing wrong with thorough background checks. It’s the criteria used to deny the applications that irk me. Raising the age to buy a firearm to 21. Idiocy. I was shooting at 8. Many people join the military at 18, so they all will have to get a pass. That’s something that irks me as well. Just [raise] the military age to 21. Can’t buy a gun until 21, can’t drink until 21. Why are we sending our teenagers to foreign lands to fight and die for a corrupt nation at 18?

Anything else readers should know about your views on local, state or national issues?

One can only hope new blood gets in and is strong enough to resist the woke agenda.

Trump will prevail. Just heard the Jan 6th commission destroyed all the evidence they had, so now Trump can’t subpoena it for his defense. They will try to railroad him like they did the Jan 6th protesters. At least he has money for lawyers, but they are trying to make him go broke defending himself.

He has not said it, but he has indeed pledged his life, his fortune and his sacred honor for America and her people, and as such, we owe him our allegiance. I wish America would see that Donald Trump is America’s champion. Our only champion. There will not be anyone else that has the fortitude, the guards and the money to fight back.