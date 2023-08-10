Surfer’s Point in Leucadia. Image from Google Maps

The Encinitas City Council has unanimously approved the purchase of two parcels of land known as Surfer’s Point at the Northeast Corner of Highway 101 and La Costa Avenue in Leucadia.

The land, which was once slated for a timeshare hotel, will be purchased for $6 million and maintained as open space.

“This property is a high visibility parcel that will preserve a very cherished vestige of Encinitas’ and Leucadia’s character,” said Mayor Tony Kranz after the vote on Wednesday night.

“The acquisition of this land helps preserve open space and meets the City Council’s goal of evolving and preserving community character,” he added.

The city is considering using bonds for the long-term financing of the purchase to reimburse the funds taken from contingency reserve.