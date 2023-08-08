The SANDAG logo on a screen at the regional planning agency’s headquarters. Photo by Chris Jennewein

The San Diego Association of Governments Tuesday invited the public to consider serving on the SANDAG Audit Committee.

The regional transit organization is looking for three members and several alternates.

“The members of the audit committee are responsible for holding this agency accountable and providing a voice for our residents,” SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas said. “This is your opportunity to make a change and provide input in important decisions that will affect the region.”

The committee is tasked with making recommendations to SANDAG’s board regarding oversight of its independent performance auditor, annual audit plan, annual financial statement audits and internal control guidelines for the agency.

It also monitors the implementation of any corrective actions arising from the audits.

Members of the public who have at least 10 years of experience as a certified public accountant, a certified internal auditor or 10 years of other professional accounting, auditing, financial or legal experience in audit management are encouraged to apply.

Committee members are unpaid, but SANDAG covers certain expenses to support their public service.

Applications for the position will be accepted through Aug. 15. To apply, visit SANDAG.org.

– City News Service