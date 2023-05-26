Sen. Tim Scott announces his candidacy for president on Monday. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Four days after announcing for president, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he’ll travel to San Diego next month for a $1,000-and-up fundraiser for his campaign for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Flyer on La Jolla event.

The event, a June 16 luncheon at the La Jolla Marriott, is sponsored by New Majority, a California political action committee that promotes “fiscally responsible philosophy in government and an inclusive mainstream approach towards politics.”

No press is allowed — unless media outlets pay the $1,000 fee. Scott also will visit San Francisco the day before the San Diego trip, a spokesperson told Times of San Diego.

New Majority PAC, based in San Rafael, has sponsored at least one talk by Scott in San Diego in the past, according to a spokesperson. The PAC has been behind dozens of talks by major conservative figures.

“Since joining the Senate in 2013, Sen. Scott has been a national leader on efforts

to bring opportunity to every American family,” according to an invitation, which also notes a $3,300 cost to attend a private “round table” with Scott.

In his campaign announcement Monday, Scott outlined an optimistic vision for America and the Republican Party, saying, “We need a president that persuades not just our friends and our base.”

Had a great event today in San Diego with U.S. Senator Tim Scott & @DarrellIssa. Two great conservative leaders serving America. pic.twitter.com/lKnFzuYqf7 — Sam Abed (@MayorSamAbed) January 1, 2020

Scott is a favorite among donors and fellow lawmakers. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, introduced Scott on Monday, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a major backer, also attended the announcement.

The New Majority PAC funneled $115,000 to Republican candidates in the 2021-22 cycle, including $5,000 each to Rep. Darrell Issa of East County and Rep. Mike Levin challenger Brian Maryott of San Juan Capistrano.

Scott endorsed Issa in 2019.

But Scott has an uphill climb for the GOP nod, according to recent polls. Even a South Carolina presidential primary poll puts him at 11% — behind former President Donald Trump (42.3%), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (22%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (13.3%).

Reuters contributed to this article.