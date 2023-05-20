Downtown, San Diego Bay and the Coronado bridge. Photo credit: @usa.portofsandiego, via Facebook

As part of National Infrastructure Week, local officials gathered to highlight hundreds of millions of dollars in federal and state funding that has poured into San Diego County.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), North County Transit District (NCTD), San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and Port of San Diego joined to note how continued partnerships have helped attract funding for major projects in the region.

In addition, officials hope the San Diego region is positioned to remain competitive for awards from funding sources such as the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the California Senate Bill 1 Road Repair and Accountability Act.

California has received $15.1 billion for roads, bridges, rail, public transit, ports and airports thanks to the IIJA. This week, the California Transportation Commission approved an additional $26.9 million in funding for regional improvements.

“To date, the San Diego region has received $421 million in IIJA funding,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure San Diego is competitive for federal and state dollars to turn our transportation priorities from design to shovels in the dirt.”

SANDAG Transportation Committee chair and La Mesa City Council member Jack Shu credited federal leaders and local elected officials with helping to “bring key infrastructure dollars to move major projects that are of national importance like the realignment of the LOSSAN corridor in Del Mar and the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry.”

Gil Cabrera, the Airport Authority’s board chair, pointed to funding that will allow San Diego International Airport to “meet the region’s air travel needs for decades to come.” North County Transit District Board Chair Jewel Edson expressed gratitude for $100 million investment from the state for the San Dieguito Bridge Replacement, Double Track and Special Events Platform project.

“National Infrastructure Week is an opportunity to make transportation work for people,” said Clarissa Falcon, California Transportation Commissioner. “IIJA funding ensures our policies and investments actually improve Californians’ quality of life.”