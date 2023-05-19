Gazing out at an array of shiny, colorful cars and an excited crowd, the Rev. Roberto Maldonado exclaimed: “I think heaven should look something like this.”

The gathering that the minister of St. Matthews Church in National City joined Friday morning celebrated the removal of the remaining “Cruising Prohibited” sign. That action opens a new chapter in lowriding in that city.

“What do I always say? Sí se puede (It can be done) and we did it,” United Lowrider Coalition president Jovita Arellano said in opening remarks at Highland Avenue near 18th Street.

“It is done…Today is the day we can cruise down Highland Avenue and not have to worry,” she said.

Last month, the National City City Council voted to end the 31-year ban on cruising. Removing the last sign symbolically made it real.

In addition, the City Council voted this week to sponsor three family cruising events this summer — June 17, August 12 and Sept. 9 in conjunction with a car show — National City Mayor Ron Morrison said to the crowd.

“All of the stars have aligned,” Morrison said about agreements between the city, car clubs and the United Lowriders Coalition.

Cruising up and down Highland Avenue got a bad reputation in the 1980s and 1990s when it was associated with crime and traffic congestion.

“It’s been a long transition,” Morrison said of a change in attitude about cruising to family-oriented, community events.

Said State Assemblyman David Alvarez, who has sponsored AB436 to make cruising legal throughout California: “This is who we are.”

Alvarez praised women in the community who spearheaded the effort to lift the ban that had been in effect since 1992.

San Jose, Sacramento and Salinas have joined National City in revoking bans on cruising.

Marisa Rosales, a founding member of the United Lowrider Coalition, was given the task of removing the sign by loosening bolts.

“It’s very emotional to be here right now to look back on how far we have come,” Rosales said. The sign was a constant reminder of “how us lowriders were not accepted, were not welcomed.”

Marisa Rosales, Vice Mayor, United Lowrider Coalition, removes the last no cruising sign from National City. Photo by Chris Stone

She continued: “The journey here was not an easy one. We would take steps forward and then steps back. Through it all, we persisted — as quitting was not an option. And it was all worth it. Today is a testament that one person can make a difference.

“And when we unite, we can accomplish anything.”

Councilman Marcus Bush hugged Arellano and told the crowd: “I always knew that this historic day would come and that this sign right here would be taken down. But I also had a lot of doubts along the way.”

But he said removal of the cruising ban proves that true change in the community comes from the bottom up, not the top down.

“The power comes from people and from organizing,” Bush said, “and because of your work, all that you have done, you have completely changed the narrative of what it is to low-ride.

“You guys changed it from these negative stereotypes to one of family, art, community, unity and love. We are making history today.”