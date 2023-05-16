Entrance to Sea World with 100-foot-long iconic wave Photo by Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld

The San Diego City Council voted in closed session to sue SeaWorld for $12 million in alleged unpaid rent during the pandemic along with associated late fees and interest.

The vote late Monday was 8-0, with Councilmember Vivian Moreno absent.

“Despite publicly touting record revenues as recently as last week, SeaWorld continues to refuse to pay the over $12 million they owe the city in past-due rent, penalties and interest,”

said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

“While legal action should not be necessary, I am glad the city has drawn a line in the sand and is demanding SeaWorld pay us what they owe us,” he said.

City Atty. Mara Elliott said the theme park was withholding the payments because of state-mandated closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is the only city lessee to use state-mandated closures during COVID as a pretext to withhold rent,” she said in a statement.

The rent for the 190-acre site on Mission Bay is reportedly a specified percentage of the park’s gross income from admissions and in-park purchases or a minimum yearly amount, whichever is larger.

SeaWorld did not immediately issue a statement in response to the lawsuit.