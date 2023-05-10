Rep Sara Jacobs speaks on election night. Photo by Chris Stone

Rep. Sara Jacobs will serve on the 50-member national advisory board for Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election, the campaign announced Wednesday.

The board is chaired by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and also includes Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla.

Board members will participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign’s message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states, according to the campaign.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher,” said Biden. “Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I’m grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people.”

Additional members are likely to be added, campaign officials said.

Jacobs represents the 51st Congressional District in central San Diego County.