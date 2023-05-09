Matt Gunderson. Campaign photo

Orange County businessman Matt Gunderson, who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2022, on Tuesday announced his candidacy for Congress in the district represented by two-term Rep. Mike Levin.

“It’s getting harder and harder to survive in California thanks to the failed policies of far-left politicians like Mike Levin,” said Gunderson, who is a Republican, in announcing his campaign.

“Too many middle-class families are fleeing the state they’ve called home their whole lives,” he said. “It’s time to end the inflation crisis, cut taxes, hold criminals accountable, and pass term limits to get rid of the career politicians who got us into this mess.”

Gunderson started and built three auto dealerships in Orange County. He and his wife Margo live in Ladera Ranch with their four daughters.

In 2022 he ran unsuccessfully against Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, in the race for the 38th state Senate seat.

Like that Senate district, the 49th Congressional District represented by Levin covers much of the same area of north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties.