Beach sand replenishment at Fletcher Cove in 2018. Courtesy SANDAG

Long-term sand replenishment projects will begin in North County and San Clemente after federal officials set aside nearly $40 million to fund them.

The Encinitas-Solana Beach Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project involves placing 700,000 cubic yards of sand along 7,200 feet of beach in Solana Beach and 340,000 cubic yards of sand along 7,800 feet of beach in Encinitas.

The project also will widen the beaches in an attempt to reduce storm damage, improve safety and expand recreational benefits for the public.

Rep. Mike Levin, whose Congressional District is split between coastal North County and parts of Orange County, successfully secured $30.5 million for the Encinitas-Solana Beach project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Levin had previously sought $1.5 million in funding to complete the planning, engineering and design phase of the project.

The other project, the San Clemente Shoreline Protection Project, involves placing about 251,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach, covering a distance of about 3,400 feet, or 2/3 of a mile.

It also will widen the beach about 50 feet, while focusing on providing protection for the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor (LOSSAN) tracks that run immediately adjacent to the San Clemente coast.

Levin secured $9.3 million in federal funding for the San Clemente project through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.

He joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and elected officials Thursday in announcing the pacts to proceed with the work.

“The sand replenishment work will address some of the biggest coastal and infrastructure challenges facing our region,” Levin said in a statement. “After years of fighting for our communities, along with the work of local partners, I’m proud these crucial funding streams will benefit our communities, and I look forward to seeing the projects begin soon.”

Mayor Lesa Heebner of Solana Beach said the project in her city “will protect and preserve our beaches and bluffs from coastal erosion.” She added that it “represents the culmination of years of planning and coordination between the cities of Solana Beach and Encinitas, State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways and the US Army Corps of Engineers.”

Encinitas city officials said the project, set to begin in the fall, is the first phase of 50 years of coastal resiliency plans that have been in development since 2000.

Segment 1 includes construction of a 50-foot-wide protective beach berm extending north of Swami’s Beach to south of Beacon’s Beach. Replenishment of the berm will occur approximately every five years, officials said.

Segment 2 is within Solana Beach, covering Fletcher Cove and south to just outside of the Del Mar city limit.