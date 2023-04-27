Moses Miramontes is shown at a Alpha Project shelter in San Diego where he has been staying for six months. He says getting in the shelter has motivated him to make changes in his life. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

In the face of mounting public pressure to do something about the worsening homelessness crisis, San Diego leaders are pushing a proposal that would make it illegal to live in a tent virtually anywhere in city limits.

Some have called it cruel and inhumane, urging the city to instead pour resources into housing and evidence-based approaches. Others have praised the city for taking action against the growth of tent encampments, saying they’re sick and tired of seeing people have sex, defecate and use drugs outside homes, businesses and schools.

There’s one glaring problem, though: San Diego doesn’t have nearly enough space in homeless shelters for those who need it. Attorneys say that would make enforcement illegal.

City staff members insist they are committed to expanding shelter capacity, and can offer parking and camp sites within a matter of weeks. Mayor Todd Gloria’s “Getting it Done” budget proposal, which he announced last week, calls for $5 million to continue expansion efforts into next year.

But that’s less than what it costs to run a 270-bed shelter downtown.

About 2,500 San Diegans are living on sidewalks and in canyons and riverbeds — far more than the 1,800 shelter beds that were 97% full earlier this week.

Top city officials have railed against unhoused folks who refuse to accept shelter, but in reality, many people are turned away. One outreach team said they have to turn away dozens every day, and even the most eager and persistent people are forced to wait hours, days or even weeks to get in.

