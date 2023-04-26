A safe parking location operated by Jewish Family Service on San Diego. Photo courtesy of the city

Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday announced the opening of the city’s fourth “safe parking” location for San Diegans who are experiencing homelessness.

The new Rose Canyon Safe Parking area will be operated by Jewish Family Service of San Diego under contract with the city’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department.

The lot will operate 24 hours a day and provide a safe place for unhoused residents to sleep overnight in their vehicles, with access to resources to help participants on their path to housing, including employment assistance, credit repair, financial education and more.

In addition to providing 15 spaces for parking, the site includes 12 camper trailers for families to live in as they work to end their homelessness. The trailers are equipped with beds, showers and bathrooms.

The trailers were donated by the state of California as part of its emergency response to the homelessness crisis.

The lot is located east of Interstate 5 in the canyon area, but the city has asked that the exact location not be publicized for the safety of people using it.

Funding for the new lot includes $1.03 million from the County of San Diego’s Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program to support one-time startup and capital expenses to prepare the site for safe parking.