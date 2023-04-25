Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman announced behavioral health legislation in March with several mayors of the state’s largest cities. Photo via @emily_hoeven Twitter

Mayor Todd Gloria testified before the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee Tuesday on behalf of California Big City Mayors in support of Senate Bill 43 to reform outdated conservatorship laws.

Authored by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, the legislation would update California’s conservatorship laws to help those suffering from severe mental illness get the help and care they need.

See more The number of people with untreated severe mental illness in our communities is unacceptable.



We all see it — and we need changes now.



That’s why @CABigCityMayors are sponsoring @SenSusanEggman's conservatorship reform bill #SB43, to get people the care they need. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/s3xe8kCkg3 — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) April 25, 2023

SB 43 would expand the definition of “gravely disabled” in conservatorship law, allowing consideration of a person’s inability to attend to their necessary personal or medical care. It would also update conservatorship laws to include substance-use disorder as a factor in addition to mental illness.

Gloria, chair of the bipartisan coalition of mayors of California’s 13 most populous cities, served as the lead witness in support of the behavioral health reform.

“Today, we took an important step toward reforming California’s inadequate conservatorship laws to ensure people suffering from severe mental illness and addiction issues can get the care they need,” Gloria said.

“All Californians have seen the need for this reform in their communities — whether among our unhoused population or families struggling to get care for a severely ill loved one,” he said. “By passing Sen. Susan Eggman’s Senate Bill 43, the Senate’s Judiciary Committee has advanced a truly significant behavioral health policy reform and given these folks hope.”

“California’s mayors are on the frontlines of the state’s homelessness and mental health crises, and we need tools like conservatorship to help our most vulnerable residents. We are excited to continue to work on this bill on behalf of the families and people who desperately need and deserve mental health care,” Gloria added.