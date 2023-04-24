A homeless man sleeps below the entrance to the Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones said Monday his bill to “compassionately clear” homeless encampments near schools, parks, libraries and daycare centers has died in committee.

Senate Bill 31 had received bipartisan support with Sen. Bill Dodd, a Democrat from Napa, signing on as a coauthor.

“After weeks of negotiations, I’m disappointed to announce that the bipartisan SB 31 will not be moving forward this year,” said Jones. “The Democrat-led Senate Public Safety Committee refused to reach an agreement that would allow the bill to advance.”

Jones, who represents east San Diego County, the bill has been stalled in the committee since March 28 after a party-line vote.

“Their failure to act on this critical issue is a shameful display of neglect for the safety and wellbeing of the most vulnerable in our communities — our children,” he said. “It’s time for elected officials to prioritize compassion and safety over political gamesmanship.”

The bill would have required law enforcement officers to give a 72-hour notice before an encampment sweep and distribute information about sleeping alternatives, homeless and mental health services, and homeless shelters.