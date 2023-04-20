Larry Elder. Campaign photo

Los Angeles radio talk show host Larry Elder announced Thursday that he would seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024.

Elder, who ran unsuccessfully for Governor in the 2021 recall election, made the announcement on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s popular conservative cable program.

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” he tweeted after the show.

In 2021, Elder received 48.4% of the vote among candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, but Newsom handily escaped recall with 61.9% voting against removing him.

Other announced candidates for the Republican nomination include former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are widely expected to announce their candidacies as well.

Elder, who is known as “The Sage from South Central,” was heard for 20 years on KABC in Los Angeles and joined Salem Media Group in 2016 to host a nationally syndicated radio show.

He expresses right-wing political views and was a long-time supporter of Trump, calling him “almost God-sent” in 2019.