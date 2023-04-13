Rep. Mike Levin, gesturing at the window, during the inspection tour. Photo courtesy of Levin’s office

Rep. Mike Levin took the top federal railroad administrator on an inspection tour Thursday of San Diego’s key coastal rail line that is increasingly threatened by erosion.

Amit Bose joined Levin on a Coaster train from Sorrento Valley to Solana Beach to view endangered areas along the Del Mar bluffs, and then headed to San Clemente, where the tracks have been closed to passenger traffic for six months for emergency stabilization.

The coastal line is San Diego’s only passenger rail link to the rest of the United States, and also serves as a major supply line for the Navy and Marine Corps installations in the area.

“This visit was timely because we’re seeing the detrimental effects of coastal erosion on this rail corridor in San Clemente and Del Mar right now,” said Levin, noting that the “corridor is the second busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the United States and supports $1 billion in goods and services annually.

“I was glad to have administrator Bose visit our district and to show him first-hand the urgency of this situation,” Levin said.

Levin is seeking $4 million in funds to study relocating 11 miles of the rail line inland to protect it from further erosion.

“Ensuring the LOSSAN Corridor remains a key transportation link and economic engine for Southern California is vital,” said Bose after the inspection tour. “I appreciate Congressman Levin’s invitation to see first hand issues facing the corridor, and am pleased to highlight ways President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can provide opportunity to the region.”

The crucial link remained open to freight traffic during repairs in San Clemente, but was closed to passenger traffic, and is set to fully reopen on Monday.