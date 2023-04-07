A grand opening celebration was held Friday for the Amanecer Apartments on Ulric Street in Linda Vista. Photo via Youtube.

Need a new place to live?

There are 96 new affordable housing options for families and individuals in San Diego County. A grand opening celebration was held Friday for the Amanecer Apartments on Ulric Street in Linda Vista.

The Community HousingWorks development features apartments large enough for families with some units reserved for foster youth and unhoused veterans. San Diego County invested $7 million of Innovative Housing Trust Funds in the project and helped welcome these new residents home.

San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services helps more than 53,800 people through various housing programs and affordable housing efforts.

Since 2017, San Diego County has invested more than $240 million in affordable housing, including using county excess property and its Innovative Housing Trust Fund. Efforts since then have resulted in the opening of 1,125 new units with an additional 3,144 units on the way.

When upcoming developments under construction or in planning are complete, the total number of affordable units supported by San Diego County will reach nearly 7,600, providing homes to more than 16,700 people.