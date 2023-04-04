Sexually violent predator Douglas Badger is being placed in Borrego Springs. Photo via San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

County supervisors Tuesday voted 4-0 to support a proposed state law that, among other points, would prevent the placement of convicted sexually violent predators on tribal lands.

Supervisor Jim Desmond asked his fellow supervisors to back the legislation, put forward by state Sen. Brian Jones, R-San Diego. Desmond said that no community should have to live in fear of so-called SVPS, which he called “the worst of the worst.”

Desmond also noted that convicted SVP Douglas Badger is being placed in Borrego Springs, following a judge’s ruling last month.

If passed, Senate Bill 832 would prohibit the placement of a sexually violent predator within five miles of federal lands, including native American reservations. It would also require:

a report on the status of trailers or other dwellings available on state properties, including the departments of corrections, forestry and hospitals

department vendors to consider public safety as the overriding consideration in the placement

an annual report on the number of SVPs under supervision, and in which counties and supervisorial districts they’re located

the state Department of State Hospitals to notify the county’s executive officer of the placement location

Bo Mazzetti, chairman of the Rincon Band of Liuseno Indians, urged the board to support Jones’ proposal. He added that there is not enough law enforcement to handle additional safety concerns, and that a five-mile buffer isn’t too much to ask.

City News Service contributed to this article.