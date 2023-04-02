An area of Balboa Park’s Inspiration Point that links to San Diego High via a pedestrian bridge. Photo credit: Courtesy David Lundin, via Google Earth

The president of a nonprofit advocate for Balboa Park has sent a letter to a planning group objecting to a proposal to provide shelter in the park for those who lack housing.

David Lundin of Love Balboa Park wrote that the item, to be reviewed at this week’s Uptown Planners board meeting, is “a clearly inappropriate and illegal non-park use.”

The agenda for the meeting, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest, lists an Inspiration Point project being evaluated by the city in which a parking lot is being considered “as a safe camping site for the unhoused.”

The planning group, according to the agenda, will “consider whether to make any recommendations regarding this proposal.”

Lundin sent the letter to Mayor Todd Gloria, Council member Stephen Whitburn and various media outlets Sunday.

He cited a number of reasons for objecting to the proposal, including its proximity to San Diego High School, possible violations of the state’s Public Park Preservation Act and perceived conflicts with a policy being pursued by Whitburn regarding new regulations for those without shelter.

“This worthy project can and should be located on any number (of) or more appropriate sites owned or controlled by the City, or obtainable with reasonable effort at reasonable cost,” Lundin concluded.

Uptown Planners is one of dozens of city advisory boards that help shape community land-use and development decisions. The board seats are held by local residents and stakeholders. In addition to Hillcrest, Uptown Planners serves Bankers Hill, Middletown, Mission Hills, Park West and University Heights.

The meeting will take place at the Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.