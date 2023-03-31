At Border Field State Park, near the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Chris Stone

A border commission announced Friday that it is accepting applications for a citizens board that provides community input regarding activities in San Diego County.

The Citizens Forum, for the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, serves “as a focal point for the exchange of information between the USIBWC and the local community regarding ongoing and future USIBWC projects and related activities in the area,” according to a commission statement.

The projects and activities involve boundary and water treaties between the U.S. and Mexico.

New members are being sought because the current board members’ two-year terms have expired, though former members are eligible to apply. Members, who serve on a volunteer, non-paid basis, take part in three to four public meetings per year.

Applications, which should be submitted by May 5, can be found online. Forms also may be acquired by contacting Leslie Grijalva, acting public affairs officer, at 915- 832-4770 or Leslie.Grijalva@ibwc.gov.

– City News Service