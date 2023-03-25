Waterfront Park and the San Diego County administration building. Photo courtesy County News Center.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors held another special meeting Saturday, adjourning after less than 40 minutes.

The panel met at the County Administration Building, in closed session for the majority of the time, and completed their business without taking any reportable action, according to online minutes.

Supervisors Joel Anderson, Nathan Fletcher and Terra Lawson-Remer were present, while board chair Nora Vargas and Jim Desmond attended remotely.

The lone item for the 1 p.m. session was public employment regarding the chief administrative officer position being vacated by Helen Robbins-Meyer.

She announced her retirement in October after holding the post since 2012. The departure date has been left open to allow the board time to search for a suitable replacement.

The CAO manages day-to-day governmental operations, overseeing the budget and carrying out policy directives from the Board of Supervisors.

The county held three similar sessions the week of March 6.