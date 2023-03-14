Bags of fentanyl pills. Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration

Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) announced Tuesday that he was joined by Representatives Ken Calvert (CA-41), Joe Neguse (CO-2), and Madeleine Dean (PA-04) to form the Bipartisan Fentanyl Prevention Caucus.

The co-chairs will coordinate with members from both sides of the aisle to combat the nationwide spike in fentanyl-related overdoses and drug poisonings, as well as work with federal and state law enforcement. Members will also work to bring key information to the public to better combat the ongoing threat of fentanyl in communities across America.

“Fentanyl is not a new danger. But the deadly threat it poses has now reached every corner of our country and no community is being spared. We’ve lost so many lives to this scourge. So many families will never be the same,” said Congressman Issa. “The stakes could not be more clear: If we don’t win the fentanyl fight, we’re not going to just lose my community or my neighbor’s. Or any one of my colleagues. We’re going to lose this country. This caucus is needed now as we tell the truth, develop solutions, and save lives.”

“Fentanyl is devastating communities throughout America—in every state, and every region. Policymakers cannot ignore this deadly crisis, and must work together to develop solutions,” said Congressman Neguse. “It is in the interest of every American to put an end to fentanyl poisonings. Through the Bipartisan Fentanyl Prevention Caucus, my colleagues and I are joining together to find and implement solutions, and ultimately save lives.”



“Fentanyl is devastating the lives of Americans in every corner of our country. With fentanyl-related deaths climbing every year, we need new solutions to stop this alarming trend. This is not a partisan issue – it’s a national crisis. I’m hopeful that by working in a bipartisan manner, the Fentanyl Prevention Caucus can help educate Americans on the dangers of fentanyl and provide real solutions that will stop the destruction of this deadly drug,” said Congressman Calvert.

“Fentanyl has led to a devastating spike in the already alarming rate of overdoses ravaging every corner of our nation — we must commit ourselves to a bipartisan effort to combat fentanyl-related overdoses and drug poisoning,” said Congresswoman Dean. “Every day we lose more than a jetliner of loved ones — Congress must do more. And, so, I’m grateful to help lead this caucus to promote education and legislation that will help save lives.”

The caucus includes the following Members of Congress: Robert Aderholt, Don Bacon, Andy Biggs, Nikki Budzinski, Andre Carson, Angie Craig, Sharice Davids, Ruben Gallego, Lance Gooden, Raúl Grijalva, Chrissy Houlahan, Sheila Jackson Lee, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Doug Lamborn, Bob Latta, Jake LaTurner, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Chris Pappas, Chris Smith, Melanie Stansbury, Claudia Tenney, David Valadeo, and Marc Veasey.

Darrell Issa is the Representative of California’s 48th Congressional District. The District encompasses the central and eastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including the communities of Fallbrook, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, Poway, Temecula, Murrieta, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line. Issa served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from 2011-2015.