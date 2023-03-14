A man reviews data. Photo credit: Adeolu Eletu

The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a policy that advocates say will help community residents better access data as a way to improve their quality of life.

In a news release, proponent and board Chairwoman Nora Vargas said she firmly believes that removing barriers and providing greater access to data is a key factor in dismantling systemic racism.

She said better data access will also “empower community leaders and organizations with the information they need to effectively carry out their mission.”

See more Access to information is crucial for our communities so they can make well-informed decisions and our County is committed to breaking down barriers so they can carry out their work. #EquityinAction #BetterCountyForAll pic.twitter.com/bUhBAMQtFn — Supervisor Nora Vargas (@SupNoraVargas) March 14, 2023

Supervisors directed Helen Robbins-Meyer, the chief administrative officer, to return in 120 days with a plan that will:

improve user access of the county’s data portal

create an outreach strategy plan for better data-sharing opportunities among groups, coalitions and county departments

seek sustainable funding for training programs such as resident leadership academies and increase the pipeline of community leaders

Before the board voted on Tuesday, Vargas described her proposal as equity in action.

“When we collect data by ZIP codes, we really see where some of the gaps are,” Vargas said. She added that she wants to ensure that all communities, especially those of color, have a greater voice at the table.

During a public comment period several people spoke in favor of the proposal, including Ellen Nash, chairwoman of the county Leon L. Williams Human Relations Commission.

“To take the data approach and also training community leaders in how advocate across the county is definitely the way go,” Nash said.

She added that the county’s data-driven decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic saved lives.

City News Service contributed to this article.