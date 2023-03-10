Workers wash windows and power wash the walls ahead of a building. Photo by Chris Stone

California added 96,700 new jobs in January – 18.7 percent of the nation’s 517,000 overall job gains for the month, a new report said.

According to Gov. Newsom’s office eight of California’s major industry sectors gained jobs in January and the state outpaced the nation in year-over-year job growth with 559,500 jobs added – an increase of 3.5 percent.

Also in January Newsom’s office said the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percent to 4.2 percent and California added more than 3 million jobs since April 2020.