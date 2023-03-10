Damage to Ocean Beach Pier in early January. Courtesy San Diego Lifeguards

San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell announced Friday she supports rebuilding the storm-damaged Ocean Beach Pier, saying continued repairs are too costly.

“The OB Pier is a San Diego treasure, but recent storms along with wear and tear have damaged the pier extensively,” said Campbell, whose district includes the pier. “San Diegans deserve a new, and state-of-the art pier so they can enjoy it for generations.”

The pier has been closed since it was damaged during storms in early January.

Campbell noted that the pier has been closed and repaired numerous times, so “because repairs are too costly, the best solution is a replacement project.”

Mayor Todd Gloria has created a task force of city engineers, consultants and stakeholders to consider plans for an new pier.

Construction of a new pier could begin as early as 2026.