Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks to the California Democratic Party convention in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women in American politics who recently announced she will not seek re-election in 2024, is receiving treatment for shingles in a California hospital.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported her illness on Thursday, citing the Senator’s spokesperson.

Feinstein was diagnosed with the virus in late February and is expected to make a full recovery, the report added.

Shingles typically develops in older adults who had chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. Its hallmark is a painful rash that clears up within a month in most cases, but could sometimes lead to nerve pain that can linger for longer.

Feinstein, 89, is the oldest sitting U.S. Senator.