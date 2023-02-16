Waterfront Park and the San Diego County administration building. Photo courtesy San Diego County news center.

San Diego County will hold an online auction in March to sell 421 properties that have been delinquent on taxes for over five years, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced.

The properties include over 50 residential and commercial structures, 70 parcels of land and more than 300 timeshares.

“These properties have been in tax default for five or more years. It’s time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for important public services,” said McAllister.

The county hopes to bring in at least $4.8 million to cover lost tax revenue.

Anyone can place a bid during the auction March 10-15. But to participate, bidders must register before March 2 at sdttc.mytaxsale.com. A refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee are required.

“Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County,” McAllister said.

Owners of the properties to be auctioned can still avoid going to sale. They have until 5 p.m. on March 9 to redeem their parcels and pay all taxes and fees owed.

Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of the properties to notify them about the impending sale.