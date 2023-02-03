A trail camera picture of mountain lion P-22 in 2012. Miguel Ordenana/Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County via REUTERS

A trio of Los Angeles-area congressional representatives called Friday for the creation of a postage stamp honoring P-22, the mountain lion known as the “Hollywood Cat.”

“P-22 was many things: our favorite celebrity neighbor, the occasional troublemaker and a beloved mascot for our city,” Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, Julia Brownley, D-Los Angeles, and Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, wrote in a letter to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee.

“His exploits were followed not just by ordinary community members, but he had a devoted following online, and his comings and goings were even tracked by the local news. But most of all, he was a magnificent and wild creature, who reminded us all that we are part of a natural world so much greater than ourselves. Even in Los Angeles,” the representatives wrote.

They’re seeking a stamp depicting P-22 in front of the Hollywood sign – both a nod to that landmark’s 100th anniversary and a famous photo of the mountain lion with the iconic sign as a backdrop.

See more P-22 was many things: a celebrity neighbor, the occasional troublemaker, and a beloved mascot for our city.



He reminded us of the beauty of the wilderness around us.



The postal service looks for iconic images that speak to our culture and values, and I hope they consider P-22. https://t.co/PXvXoDx4mv — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 3, 2023

The request comes one day before a celebration is held in Griffith Park to celebrate the life of P-22. The cat was euthanized in San Diego County Dec. 17 after being examined by wildlife officials who had noticed recent signs of distress.

The lion, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the San Diego (405) and Hollywood (101) freeways to reach his roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.

A celebration of life for P-22 will be held at noon Saturday at the Greek Theatre. Schiff is among those scheduled to speak at the at-capacity event, which will be livestreamed for those who were unable to obtain free tickets.

Known as the “Hollywood Cat,” P-22 became the face of the National Park Service’s program to track local lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. His exploits were documented in various media accounts, including his daring freeway crossings, hiding out under a Los Feliz home in a standoff that drew widespread attention and even being named a suspect in the killing of a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo.

He was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old. He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2012. At the time of his last capture, he weighed 123 pounds.

After he was captured last month, wildlife experts said P-22 had facial injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Experts ultimately made the decision to humanely euthanize the animal at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where he was being treated, to spare him further suffering.

The cat’s remains are held by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, but exactly what will be done with them remains unknown.

Local tribal leaders, who consider cougars to be sacred, have objected to the suggestion that the lion be placed on display, arguing instead that he be buried in Griffith Park.

– City News Service