Heather Ferbert. Campaign photo

Chief Deputy City Attorney Heather Ferbert Wednesday became the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring to replace San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott when she terms out in 2024.

Elliott cannot run next year due to term limits. She won handily twice — in 2016 and 2020. She is the first woman and the first Latina to serve in the position.

“San Diegans need a city attorney we can trust to deliver progress, not play politics,” Ferbert said in a campaign statement released Wednesday. “As chief deputy city attorney, I wrote the law that stopped evictions during COVID and I broke through the gridlock to open emergency homeless shelters. Every day, I fight to uphold the law equally and move San Diego forward — and I’ll do the same as city attorney.”

Ferbert said her goals include launching a housing protection unit to preserve affordable housing, expanding the gun violence restraining order program and being a “strong voice for women.”

“And I won’t ever let anyone put politics ahead of the law, or personal gain ahead of the public good,” she said.

More information about Ferbert’s campaign can be found at www.HeatherFerbert.com.

–City News Service