Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during a public hearing of the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who led the impeachment case against former President Donald Trump and served on the committee that probed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, announced Thursday he will run for the Senate.

“Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it,” Schiff said in a statement, referring to the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again. “I look forward to campaigning hard in this race.”

Schiff is the second California Democrat to announce a campaign for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Rep. Katie Porter launched her Senate campaign earlier this month.

Feinstein, who is 89 years old and has held the seat since 1992, has not said she would run for re-election.

Schiff, 62, is currently serving his 11th term in Congress, representing the 30th District in the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles.

His announcement comes a day after he was removed from the House Intelligence Committee by fellow California Kevin McCarthy, the new Republican Speaker of the House. Schiff was previously the chair of the committee.

“I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want from their next Senator,” Schiff said. “I hope to earn their votes and their trust.”

Reuters and City News Service contributed to this article.