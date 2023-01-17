Mayor Todd Gloria. Photo by Ken Stone

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the United States Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting on hate and extremism in cities and what mayors can do to combat them and the federal strategic plan to reduce homelessness.

Gloria is also scheduled Wednesday to moderate a discussion on responding to the influx of migrants to cities and be the moderator of a forum Thursday about the conference’s LGBTQ Alliance, which he chairs.

The meeting at the Capital Hilton will begin Tuesday with a special session on mental health for a strong workforce and conclude Friday with the mayor’s meeting with President Joe Biden and his top staff at the White House.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm are set to speak at the meeting Wednesday. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will speak on Thursday. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are set to speak Friday.

Mayors from 266 cities with populations of 30,000 or more have registered for the meeting.

–City News Service