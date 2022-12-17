Sean Elo-Rivera. Photo by Salvatore Giametta

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera announced he will seek the role of vice chair of SANDAG, the region’s powerful land-use and transportation planning organization.

The move follows news Thursday that Mayor Todd Gloria will not become chair of SANDAG because he was chosen to lead California’s bipartisan Big City Mayors coalition.

Gloria endorsed San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas to become chair, and will back Elo-Rivera as vice-chair.

The moves will place two influential Democratic lawmakers at the top level of SANDAG, which has recently faced criticism from Republican lawmakers in rural parts of the county.

“SANDAG plays a pivotal role to our region’s economic development, sustainability, housing and equity for residents and I hope to help the board find the best bath forward for San Diego,” said Elo-Rivera.

Elo-Rivera has been a supporter of equitable land use and transportation solutions.

The SANDAG board is made up of elected mayors, councilmembers, and county supervisors who are appointed from each of the region’s 19 local governments.