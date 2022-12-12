Council President Sean Elo-Rivera speaks at Monday’s inauguration ceremony. Photo via @SDCouncilComms Twitter

The San Diego City Council Monday re-elected Sean Elo-Rivera as council president and swore in its 74th board, making the officially nonpartisan council unofficially all-Democratic for the first time in history.

In the afternoon meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously in support of Council President Elo-Rivera to continue leading the legislative body.

See more Read today’s statement on Council President Elo-Rivera’s unanimous support in serving as Council President for a second term. ⬇️⬇️⬇️



Link to Press Release: https://t.co/BKBovsV5dV pic.twitter.com/T4qezsSPQP — Council President Sean Elo-Rivera (@SeanEloRiveraD9) December 13, 2022

“I am proud of the City Council’s work the past year and I look forward to continuing to serve as Council President to ensure we, collectively, are doing all we can to better the lives of our constituents,” said Elo-Rivera.

Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell, who served as council president before being ousted for Elo-Rivera, threw her full support behind him, while reminding him and her fellow Democrat colleagues of their responsibility to all the city’s residents.

“I believe we can be a leading light for the Democratic party across this nation, but we must remember our Republican friends,” she said. “At the end of the day, we are all 100% American.”

Elo-Rivera said he would continue to place equity and inclusion for underrepresented neighborhoods within the city at the forefront of his dockets and during the budget process.

Elo-Rivera represents San Diego’s District 9, stretching from the College Area and Kensington in the north to Mountain View and Southcrest in the south. He is also chair of the Rules Committee.

City News Service contributed to this article.