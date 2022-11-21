Nathan Fletcher and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher on election night. Photo by Chris Stone

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is exploring a run for the 39th State Senate District in 2024 after Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins is termed out.

The Fletcher for State Senate 2024 committee has filed papers with the California Secretary of State’s Office.

“When Toni Atkins steps down in 2024, our region will be losing one of our most effective advocates in the legislature,” said Fletcher on Monday. “We need to continue to have leaders at all levels of government fighting to get working Californians what they deserve — higher wages, affordable healthcare, and first-class public schools.

“That’s why I am taking some initial steps to explore a run for San Diego’s state senate seat in 2024,” he said. “I anticipate making a final decision and formal announcement soon.”

Fletcher, who led the county’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, was re-elected to a second term on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 8. Ballot counting continues, but his margin to date is 64.6% to 35.4% for challenger Amy Reichert.

Atkins, who has also served as Assembly Speaker, has not revealed her political ambitions.

The 39th District encompasses Coronado, much of the city of San Diego, Lemon Grove, La Mesa and El Cajon.