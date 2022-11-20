San Diego City Hall. Photo by Chris Stone

Numerous San Diego County government offices — including animal shelters, libraries and vaccination centers — will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, a county official said Sunday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through the holiday period. Shelters will reopen Saturday; all other county offices will reopen for regular business hours on Nov. 28.

The county’s COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Thursday through Sunday, except for the South Region Live Well Center at 690 Oxford St. in Chula Vista. Other sites will reopen starting Monday. A full testing schedule is available at www.sandiegocounty.gov.

According to the county, residents may still get a vaccine via their health care providers or at pharmacies.

Most parks and campgrounds are available during normal business hours Thursday and Friday. However, the following facilities will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center, closed Thursday and Friday

Lakeside Community Center, closed Thursday and Friday

Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club, closed Monday through Friday

Spring Valley Community Center, closed Thursday and Friday

Spring Valley gym, closed Wednesday through Friday

4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office, closed Thursday and Friday (the ranger office and park will remain open)

The county’s park reservation phone line won’t be operating Thursday and Friday, but reservations can be made online at www.sdparks.org.

City News Service contributed to this article.