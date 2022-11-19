Rep. Susan Davis (right), with her husband Steve, is sworn in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her final term. Courtesy of Davis’ office

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs introduced bipartisan legislation, with the support of all 52 of her House colleagues from California including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to rename the Rolando post office as the Susan A. Davis Post Office.

Congresswoman Jacobs selected her predecessor, former Congresswoman Susan Davis, in honor of her more than 20 years of public service, overwhelming support from Rolando constituents and voters, and her dedication to fighting for improving education, supporting service members and veterans, pushing for LGBTQ+ equality, and more.

“Congresswoman Davis is a friend and mentor, who embodies the best of San Diego,” said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs. “Throughout her more than 20 years of public service, she always put her constituents first and fiercely advocated and delivered for our kids, students, families, service members and veterans, and the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m thankful for this community-led effort, in partnership with Council President Sean Elo-Rivera’s office, and the resounding support from my California colleagues to honor Congresswoman Davis and the impact she had on Rolando and all of San Diego.”

“It is an honor to be a sustaining part of the Rolando community with a post office that is so symbolic of neighborhood service. Postal workers are all dedicated to their mission of being an important link to the world outside of each resident,” said Davis. “I thank Congresswoman Jacobs for bringing this forward and my colleagues for supporting it.”