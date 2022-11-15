Kelly Anne Martinez, downtown on Election Night. Photo by Chris Stone

Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez Tuesday announced the appointment of two veteran lawmen to the leadership team that will help her helm the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Martinez, who won a runoff contest during last week’s election to become the first woman to lead the 172-year-old law enforcement agency, tapped Assistant Sheriff Rich Williams to serve as undersheriff when she takes charge in January.

She also named sheriff’s Cmdr. Brian Nevins as assistant sheriff for the department’s Human Resource and Court Services Bureau.

Williams joined the agency in 1992, working at various detention facilities before starting his first patrol assignment out of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station. As a sergeant and lieutenant, he handled undercover assignments and supervised courthouse staffing, inmate transportation, patrol stations, personnel and the homicide division.

As captain, Williams commanded the sheriff’s Rancho San Diego Station and Criminal Intelligence Unit, and served as commander of the Detention Services Bureau. His most recent assignment is overseeing the department’s human-resources and court-services bureaus.

Nevins began his career with the department in 1995, serving in the jails, training recruits at the agency’s academy, and as patrolling Encinitas and Lemon Grove.

As a sergeant and lieutenant, Nevins supervised undercover units and staff at courthouses and internal affairs. He also served as captain of the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station. His current assignment is overseeing the sheriff’s Law Enforcement Services Bureau Patrol Operations.

In announcing the appointments, Martinez expressed her appreciation for interim Sheriff Anthony Ray, who has led the department since April, following the retirement of 12-year San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

She also thanked county voters for electing her to the post.

“I consider the opportunity to serve as your next sheriff to be a privilege,” Martinez said. “I am exceptionally proud of the deputies and staff who contribute to our department. I look forward to serving everyone for the next six years.”