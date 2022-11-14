Rep. Mike Levin . Photo by Chris Stone

With fewer than 80,000 votes left to count in San Diego County and 176,000 in Orange County, five close races showed little change on Monday but none have been called.

In the 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin held his lead at 52.6% to Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s 47.4%.

Returns from Orange County have been running in favor of Maryott, but those in more populous San Diego County have boosted Levin.

In the 38th State Senate District, the same pattern of Orange county votes favoring a Republican is evident, but Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, a Democrat, continues to lead Matt Gunderson, a Ladera Ranch auto dealer, by 52.1% to 47.9%.

In close races entirely within San Diego County, the leads haven’t significantly shifted.

In the 76th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Brian Maienschein leads Republican challenger Kristie Bruce-Lane by 50.9% to 49.1%.

Measure C, which would raise the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District to encourage redevelopment of the dilapidated area, increased its lead to 51.1% in the latest count.

Finally, in race for mayor of Chula Vista, Ammar Campa-Najjar continues to gain votes, but still trails City Councilman John McCann by 52.4% to 47.6%.