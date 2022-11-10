A voter drops off a mail ballot on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Stone

The latest results in three close San Diego County races show Election Night outcomes unchanged in two cases, but flipping in a third.

The California Secretary of State reported incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, slightly increased his lead over Republican Brian Maryott, the former mayor of San Clemente, amid a nationwide battle over control of Congress.

On Thursday morning as counting continued, Levin led Maryott by 51.1% to 48.9%, a lead that translated into 3,713 votes.

The margin was closer for Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, a Democrat, who led Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an auto dealer, by just 1,190 votes at 50.3% to 49.7%.

As the counting continued, both Democrats faced the prospect of relatively more Republican votes from the portions of their districts in south Orange County.

The race for he 76th Assembly District flipped with the most recent vote results from the San Diego County Registrar of voters early Wednesday morning.

Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane took the lead with 50.4% to 49.6% for incumbent Democrat Maienschein. The margin equaled 385 botes.

The next update on races taking place entirely in San Diego County is expected around 5 p.m. Thursday. Approximately 500,000 ballots remain to be counted.