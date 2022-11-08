Shana Hazan (L) and Cody Petterson lead in their respective districts for election to the San Diego Unified Board of Education. Photos courtesy of the campaign

Political newcomer Shana Hazan‘s widespread support in her campaign for election to the San Diego Unified School District board in District B is reflected in the polls. SDUSD, California’s second largest, now elects trustees from specific geographic areas.

Hazan has a commanding lead over Godwin Higa at 60.6% of the vote for the district encompassing northeastern San Diego, according to the county Registrar of Voters website. Hazan is a former teacher and nonprofit executive who serves on the California First 5 Commission.

Born and raised in San Diego, Hazan is a fourth-generation San Diego Unified student who graduated from Scripps Ranch High School. Hazan and her husband Marc live in Kensington where they’re raising two daughters, the older of whom attends their neighborhood school.

In District C, the race is a little closer. Cody Petterson, an educator from La Jolla and adviser to County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, leads with 54.5% of the vote over Becca Williams, a conservative charter-school founder, getting 45.4%.