Top, Supervisor Jim Desmond easily leads Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson in the county’s District 5 race; bottom, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher holds an even larger lead over Amy Reichert in District 4. Campaign photos

Voters appeared to be on the way to easily re-electing incumbents Nathan Fletcher and Jim Desmond to San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors, according to early returns Tuesday.

Fletcher, the face of the county’s pandemic response, and chair of the board, led Amy Reichert, an opponent of government decisions regarding the pandemic, in District 4.

Fletcher’s lead exceeded 30%, as he attracted 65.2% of the vote, or 54,162 votes, while Reichert logged 34.8%, or 28,954 votes.

The Marine combat veteran and former state Assembly member, a Democrat, faced Reichert, a Republican whose organization ReOpen San Diego opposed shutdowns and other coronavirus measures.

Fletcher claimed a win in the race just before 9 p.m. In an emailed statement, he said, “Our overwhelming victory is a resounding endorsement of the actions we have taken over the last four years. The voters have rejected the extremist push to drag San Diego backwards and are determined to keep fighting forward for the better future we all deserve.”

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, with wife Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, claimed victory in his race quickly. Photo by Chris Stone

Home to nearly 676,000 residents, District 4 includes the city of Lemon Grove and dozens of San Diego neighborhoods, including Bankers Hill, City Heights, Clairemont Mesa, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, Rolando, Skyline, University Heights and Valencia Park.

The Republican who represents District 5, Desmond, also established a substantial lead – his over Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson, a Democrat and small business owner.

Desmond held a 20% advantage over the challenger, attracting 60.7% of the vote, or 54,118 votes, to Boyd-Hodgson’s 39.3%, or 35,000 votes.

The sprawling District 5 has 700,000 residents and is noted for agriculture and considerable forest land. The district includes four major North County cities – Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista and several unincorporated communities including Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Rainbow, Valley Center and Warner Springs.

The district also includes tribal reservations, such as Los Coyotes, Pala, Pauma/Yuima, Rincon and Santa Ysabel.

A Navy veteran and former commercial airline pilot and entrepreneur, Desmond previously served as mayor of San Marcos from 2006 to 2018. Boyd-Hodgson also is a Vallecitos Water District director.

Three other prominent county offices were up for grabs Tuesday.

District Attorney Summer Stephan ran unopposed for her second term (356,983 checked her name on the ballot). She took office in 2017 to serve as interim D.A. after her predecessor’s departure then won her first election to the office the following year.

Former San Diego City Council member and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry and Jordan Marks engaged in the closest county race Tuesday, as Marks held a narrow lead over Bry in their race for the office of Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk.

With more returns coming in after 10 p.m., Marks had 51.35% of the vote, or 217,010 votes, as compared to Bry’s 48.65%, or 205,625 votes. Each hopes to replace Ernest Dronenburg Jr., who is retiring.

Marks’ lead grew slightly in the new count – from 10,942 to 11,385.

Bry, a tech entrepreneur, vowed if elected “to improve and modernize this critical office” Marks, who serves as a chief deputy assessor in the department, has union and business endorsements.

Incumbent Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister enjoyed the largest lead among those seeking county office, pulling in 76.7% of the vote to set aside the challenge from Greg Hodosevich, who has served as chief financial officer for several small and medium-sized companies in San Diego.

McAllister had nearly 327,000 votes to Hodosevich’s 99,000.

Updated 10:27 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022