Here are where the key races stand with 29.1% of outstanding San Diego County ballots counted. Scroll down in the chart above to see all San Diego County results.

Governor — Gov. Gain Newsom was re-elected to a second term with 59.1% of the vote to Republican challenger Brian Dahle’s 40.9%. That compares with arch-rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election victory with 59.4% of the Sunshine State’s vote.

Other State Offices — Incumbent Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is leading with 57.9%, as are Secretary of State Shirley Weber with 58.1%, Treasurer Fiona Ma with 58.5%, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta with 57.3%, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara with 58.0% and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond at 62.8%. In the hotly contest race for Controller, Malia Cohen leads Republican Lanhee Chen by 53.7% to 46.3%.

State Propositions — Prop. 1 to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution was well ahead at 65.1%. The two measures to legalize sports betting were losing with Prop. 26 at 69.8% “no” and Prop. 27 at 83.4% “no.” Prop. 30 to tax the wealthy to subsidize electric vehicles was losing at 59.0% against. Another union-funded measure, Prop. 29, which would have increased dialysis clinic costs, lost at 69.6% “no.” California’s ban on sales of flavored tobacco products was upheld with 62.3% “yes” and a measure to fund art and music education in public schools was approved by 61.6%.

U.S. Senate — Sen. Alex Padilla leads Republican challenger Mark Meuser with 59.0% of the early vote for the remainder of Kamala Harris’ term and 59.1% for a new 6-year term.

Congress — The expected close race in the San Diego area is for the 49th district, but in early returns Democratic incumbent Mike Levin led at 51.0% to Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s 49.0%. Incumbents Darrell Issa (60.0% ), Scott Peters (60.0%), Sara Jacobs (59.0%) and Juan Vargas (64.4%) all held significant leads.

State Senate — In the 18th District, former Chula Vista Mayor Steve Padilla leads Alejandro Galicia by 58.7% to 41.3%. in the 38th District, Encinitas Mayor Catherin Blakespear leads with 50.3% to Republican Matt Gunderson’s 49.7%. And in the 40th District, incumbent Sen. Brian Jones led Democratic challenger Joseph Rocha by 55.2% to 44.8%.

State Assembly — Assemblymember Marie Waldron leads Randy Voepel by 66.8% to 33.2% in the new 75th District that pitted two Republican incumbents against each other. The race in the 76h District is close, with incumbent Brian Maienschein at 50.4% to Kristie Bruce-Lane’s 49.6%. Other incumbents had sizeable early leads, with Tasha Boerner Horvath at 58.2% in the 77th District, Chris Ward at 65.2% in the 78th District, Akilah Weber at 61.2% in the 79th District and David Alvarez at 71.8% in the 80th District.

Sheriff — Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez, who is endorsed by retiring Sheriff Bill Gore, leads challenger John Hemmerling by 57.1% to 42.9%.

Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk — Jordan Marks led Barbara Bry by 52.1% to 47.9%.

Board of Supervisors — Incumbents Nathan Fletcher and Jim Desmond both took sizeable early leads, with Fletcher at 62.8% and Desmond at 61.9%.

San Diego City Council — Incumbents had early leads with Jennifer Campbell at 55.2%, Monica Montgomery Steppe at 66.5% and Vivian Moreno at 61.7%. in the 6th District, where incumbent Chris Cate is termed out, Kent Lee leads Tommy Hough by 57.0% to 43.0%.

San Diego Unified — In Disrict B, Shana Hazan leads Godwin Higa by 59.2% to 40.8%. In District C, Cody Petterson has 53.0% to Becca Williams’ 47.0%.

Chula Vista Mayor — Councilman John McCann leads challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar by 55.2% to 44.8% in early returns.

Local Ballot Measures – Measure A, the cannabis tax, is leading with 57.4%. Measure B, which would charge for garbage pickup at single-family homes, was narrowly losing at 50.5% against. Measure C to remove the height limit in the Midway District was well ahead at 50.2%. Measure D to allow project labor agreements was ahead at 56.9%.