Former Chula Vista Mayor Steve Padilla appeared early on track to victory in the 18th state Senate District, but Encinitas Mayor Catherin Blakespear and incumbent Sen. Brian Jones were in closer races.

With with 25.3% of the San Diego County votes and 22% of the statewide votes counted, Blakespear had 54.9% to Republican Matt Gunderson’s 45.1%.

In the 40th District, Jones led Democratic challenger Joseph Rocha by 52.9% to 47.1% in early returns.

The boundaries of all three districts have changed based on the 2020 census results.