Assemblymember Marie Waldron was trouncing fellow Republican Randy Voepel, while Brian Maienschein faced a tight race for re-election in early returns on Tuesday.

In the 75th District in East County, where Republican incumbents Waldron and Voepel ended up in the same district after the 2020 census, Waldron led 66.8% to 33.2% with 37% of the vote counted.

In the 76th District in North County, where Maienschein had been targeted after switching from the Republican to Democratic Party, the incumbent held a slim lead at 51.2% to Republican challenger Kristie Bruce-Lane’s 48.8% with 44% of votes counted.

Other incumbents appeared to be cruising to re-election, with Tasha Boerner Horvath at 60.2% in the 77th District, Chris Ward at 66.7% in the 78th District, Akilah Weber at 62.3% in the 79th District and David Alvarez at 72% in the 80th District.