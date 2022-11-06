Marking a mail ballot. Courtesy San Diego County Registrar of Voters

More than 480,000 voters in San Diego County had already returned their mail ballots as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county registrar’s office.

More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county. The registrar predicts a 60% to 65% county turnout for Tuesday’s election.

The number of registered voters in the county by political party as of close of registration on Oct. 24 was:

Total registered voters: 1,925,738;

Democratic: 799,375

Republican: 519,234

Nonpartisan: 487,197

Other: 119,932

A total of 218 vote centers will be open across the county from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can still use their mail ballots as long as they are placed in a drop box or postmarked by Election Day.

