More than 480,000 voters in San Diego County had already returned their mail ballots as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county registrar’s office.
More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county. The registrar predicts a 60% to 65% county turnout for Tuesday’s election.
The number of registered voters in the county by political party as of close of registration on Oct. 24 was:
- Total registered voters: 1,925,738;
- Democratic: 799,375
- Republican: 519,234
- Nonpartisan: 487,197
- Other: 119,932
A total of 218 vote centers will be open across the county from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can still use their mail ballots as long as they are placed in a drop box or postmarked by Election Day.
City News Service contributed to this article.