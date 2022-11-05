A vote center open now in San Diego County. Courtesy Registrar of Voters

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters opened an additional 179 vote centers Saturday for a total of 218 centers open for the four days leading up to and including Election Day.

Last Saturday, 39 vote centers opened for 11 days. Voters can cast their ballots at any one of the vote centers in the county.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday. All locations will be open again on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can still mark their ballot from home. Be sure to sign and date the return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it to one of the registrar’s official ballot drop box locations or vote centers. Or return your ballot through the U.S. Postal Service as long as it’s postmarked by Election Day.

If you already returned your mail ballot, you can confirm when it was received by the registrar’s office at sdvote.com or you can track it through the U.S. Postal Service by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”

You can find a voting location near you at sdvote.com.