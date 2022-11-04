President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the CHIPS and Science Act at Viasat in Carlsbad Friday. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Joe Biden wrapped up a 19-hour visit to the San Diego area Friday, by speaking at a technology company that he said will benefit from passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and from having more chips being produced in America.

The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act of 2022 provides funds to support the domestic production of semiconductors and authorizes various programs and activities of the federal science agencies.

It was approved by a 243-187 vote in the House and a 64-33 vote in the Senate.

During his speech at the Viasat tech firm in Carlsbad, Biden said, “America stopped investing in America,” prompting the need for the CHIPS Act.

“It has in a big way turned things around,” he said, but he added “it’s not state planning.” He instead described it as a way to encourage private companies to invest in American industries.

Following his midday speech, Biden headed back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for a flight to Chicago, where he is scheduled to take part in a political reception.

At the airport, Biden greeted military families and expressed confidence in his party’s chances on election day Tuesday.

“We’re going to win this time around,” he said, predicting Democrats would win a seat in the Senate and maintain control of the House.

Republicans blasted the president’s visit, calling it political theater that would backfire on Democrats.

“President Biden is in town touting his supposed accomplishments and rallying for (Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano), but what have Democrats done for Californians? They’ve raised prices on everything from gas to groceries, turned a blind eye to rising crime and sat idly by while the homelessness crisis spiraled out of control,” Hallie Balch, the Republican National Committee’s California and Nevada director of communications, told City News Service.

“Democrats have tarnished the Golden State and a fly-in from the failed president will only motivate Californians to vote Republican on Tuesday,” she said.

City News Service contributed to this article.