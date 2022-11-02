Photo via Pixabay

The city of San Diego and the San Diego Unified School District will break ground Wednesday on the future Salk Neighborhood Park and Joint-use Facility in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilman Chris Cate, SDUSD Board of Education Vice President Sabrina Bazzo and Salk elementary students are expected to be in attendance at Wednesday’s event.

The project’s goal is to bring more recreational opportunities for students and community members. The new park will feature multi-use fields, security lighting, fitness equipment amongst other things.

The $11.4 million facility will be built on over 4 acres of land behind Jonas Salk Elementary School. Construction is expected to be completed by February 2024.

Rain or shine, the groundbreaking event takes place at 9 a.m. across from 10259 Parkdale Ave.

— City News Service